President Joe Biden with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House. Photo: AP
‘Three Amigos’ at White House for first US-Mexico-Canada summit in five years
- Joe Biden seeks common ground with Mexico and Canada at summit, but some tensions remain
- Three leaders also discussed competing better with an increasingly assertive China
Topic | Diplomacy
President Joe Biden with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House. Photo: AP