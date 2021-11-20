US Vice-President Kamala Harris hugs US President Joe Biden during the signing of the infrastructure bill on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday. Photo: TNS
World /  United States & Canada

Kamala Harris to be first woman to hold US presidential reins as Joe Biden undergoes colonoscopy

  • The US leader will briefly transfer power to his vice-president while he is under anaesthesia during his annual physical
  • Harris is the first woman VP of the United States; no woman has ever been president in the country’s nearly 250-year history

Topic |   Kamala Harris
Reuters
Updated: 12:25am, 20 Nov, 2021

