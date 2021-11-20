US Vice-President Kamala Harris hugs US President Joe Biden during the signing of the infrastructure bill on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday. Photo: TNS
Kamala Harris to be first woman to hold US presidential reins as Joe Biden undergoes colonoscopy
- The US leader will briefly transfer power to his vice-president while he is under anaesthesia during his annual physical
- Harris is the first woman VP of the United States; no woman has ever been president in the country’s nearly 250-year history
