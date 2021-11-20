A man dressed as the Build Back Better Bill wears a sash saying “on to the Senate” as members of the US House leave after the vote on Capitol Hill on Friday. Photo: AP
US House passes Joe Biden’s historic US$1.8 trillion social spending bill
- The president’s Build Back Better plan now faces a bumpier ride in the Senate, where Democrats have the narrowest of majorities
- Biden hailed the vote as a giant step in his bid to create jobs, make the US more competitive and ‘give working people and the middle class a fighting chance’
Topic | Joe Biden
A man dressed as the Build Back Better Bill wears a sash saying “on to the Senate” as members of the US House leave after the vote on Capitol Hill on Friday. Photo: AP