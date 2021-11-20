Kyle Rittenhouse closes his eyes and cries as he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday. Photo: TNS
US teen Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of all charges in protester shootings
- Rittenhouse killed two men and wounded a third with a semi-automatic rifle, sparking a national debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice
- As the verdict drew near, Kenosha braced for unrest, with 500 National Guard members ready for duty if needed
Topic | Gun violence in the US
