Kyle Rittenhouse closes his eyes and cries as he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday. Photo: TNS
Kyle Rittenhouse closes his eyes and cries as he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday. Photo: TNS
World /  United States & Canada

US teen Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of all charges in protester shootings

  • Rittenhouse killed two men and wounded a third with a semi-automatic rifle, sparking a national debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice
  • As the verdict drew near, Kenosha braced for unrest, with 500 National Guard members ready for duty if needed

Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:06am, 20 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Kyle Rittenhouse closes his eyes and cries as he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday. Photo: TNS
Kyle Rittenhouse closes his eyes and cries as he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE