Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Photo: Office of Governor Andrew M Cuomo / TNS
Andrew Cuomo impeachment report details misdeeds, backs up sexual harassment claims
- Lawmakers who reviewed the report said the document clearly shows Cuomo’s behaviour would have been grounds for impeachment had he not resigned in August
- Cuomo is expected to appear in court in early January to face groping charges filed after a former aide accused him of fondling her late last year
