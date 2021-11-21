US Admiral John Aquilino, centre, commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command. Photo: AFP
Top US admiral warns about China threat at Halifax forum in Canada
- Admiral John Aquilino, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, said the US and its allies need to operate with a greater sense of urgency amid rising tensions
- Tensions have heightened as the Chinese military has dispatched an increasing number of fighter jets near Taiwan
Topic | United States
US Admiral John Aquilino, centre, commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command. Photo: AFP