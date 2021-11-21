US Admiral John Aquilino, centre, commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command. Photo: AFP
US Admiral John Aquilino, centre, commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Top US admiral warns about China threat at Halifax forum in Canada

  • Admiral John Aquilino, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, said the US and its allies need to operate with a greater sense of urgency amid rising tensions
  • ﻿Tensions have heightened as the Chinese military has dispatched an increasing number of fighter jets near Taiwan

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:30am, 21 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Admiral John Aquilino, centre, commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command. Photo: AFP
US Admiral John Aquilino, centre, commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE