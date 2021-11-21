Floodwaters surround homes and farms in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Death toll hits four from record flooding in western Canada
- The body of a woman was found on Monday, near a large section of highway that had been swept away by a mudslide
- The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed on Saturday that the bodies of three men listed earlier as missing have been found northeast of Vancouver
Topic | Canada
