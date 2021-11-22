Tiger King star Joe Exotic. Photo: Netflix / TNS
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic transferred to prison medical facility following cancer diagnosis
- Joe Exotic’s lawyer said the former zookeeper had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and was getting medical treatment and tests ‘for a host of issues’
- The Netflix documentary star was sentenced in 2020 to 22 years in prison after being convicted of trying to hire men to kill animal activist Carole Baskin
Topic | United States
