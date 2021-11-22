Activists protest against the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, US. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Dozens of protesters trace route taken by US teen Kyle Rittenhouse when he shot and killed two men

  • The protesters warmed up with chants for justice before taking to the streets in protest of the acquittal of Rittenhouse
  • in August last year Rittenhouse shot and killed two people and wounded a third during protests over police brutality in Wisconsin

Associated Press
Updated: 7:55am, 22 Nov, 2021

Activists protest against the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, US. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
