Trump supporters march in November 2020 to back the claim that the US election was fraudulent. Photo: AFP
Trump supporters march in November 2020 to back the claim that the US election was fraudulent. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

US joins annual list of ‘backsliding’ democracies, with turning points linked to Trump, George Floyd incident

  • Globally, more than 1 in 4 people live in a backsliding democracy, according to the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance
  • While the US has appeared in its annual list for the first time this year, IDEA says the ‘data suggest that the backsliding episode began at least in 2019’

Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:05pm, 22 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Trump supporters march in November 2020 to back the claim that the US election was fraudulent. Photo: AFP
Trump supporters march in November 2020 to back the claim that the US election was fraudulent. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE