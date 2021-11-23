Various weapons tests have underscored the speed with which China has mounted a strategic challenge to the US military. Photo: Handout
Chinese hypersonic test included path-breaking second missile launch, say US reports
- Neither the US nor Russia has shown the same ability, which requires launching a missile from a parent vehicle travelling five times the speed of sound
- During the weapon test in July, the hypersonic missile released a separate missile that rocketed away, falling harmlessly into the South China Sea
Topic | US-China relations
