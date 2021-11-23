People gesture as they speak to a police officer after a car plowed through a crowd at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. Photo: Jordan Woynilko via Reuters
US driver in deadly Christmas parade incident previously accused of running down woman with vehicle
- Darrell Brooks will be charged with homicide after ploughing into a crowd in Waukesha, Wisconsin, with his SUV, killing five
- Police say he was fleeing the scene of a domestic disturbance when he drove through barricades, but was not being pursued by officers
