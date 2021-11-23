US President Joe Biden salutes as first lady Jill Biden waves from the stairs of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Monday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden intends to run again in 2024, White House says
- The president has seen a dip in approval ratings, leading some to wonder if he might not seek re-election
- Democrats were rattled by Republican victories in local polls earlier this month, though Biden may get a boost from his recently passed infrastructure plan
Topic | Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden salutes as first lady Jill Biden waves from the stairs of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Monday. Photo: AP