Roger Stone arrives for the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, in February. Photo: TNS
Trump ally Roger Stone subpoenaed in investigation of US Capitol attack
- A committee of lawmakers is also seeking documents and testimony from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and three others over the January 6 incident
- The panel says Stone and Jones were both involved in a rally that took place before a group of Trump supporters besieged the building
Topic | Donald Trump
Roger Stone arrives for the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, in February. Photo: TNS