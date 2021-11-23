Actor Kevin Spacey’s career came to an abrupt halt late in 2017 as the #MeToo movement gained momentum. File photo: AP
Kevin Spacey to pay US$31 million for House of Cards losses brought on by his sexual misconduct

  • A document filed in court says arbitrators found that Spacey violated the demands of his contract by ‘engaging certain conduct in connection with several crew members’
  • The ruling came after a legal fight of more than three years and an eight-day evidentiary hearing that was kept from the public, along with the rest of the row

Updated: 12:45pm, 23 Nov, 2021

