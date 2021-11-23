A trucker puts fuel into his truck in Salt Lake City, Utah. US President Joe Biden has ordered the release of 50 million barrels of oil from US strategic reserves in a coordinated attempt with other countries to tamp down soaring fuel prices. Photo: AFP
Biden orders release of 50 million oil barrels from emergency reserves to reduce prices, challenging Opec+
- Unprecedented move to discharge stockpiled crude is in coordination with other nations – China, Japan, India, South Korea and UK
- Decision comes after Opec+ countries rebuffed calls to significantly boost production, challenges grip Saudi Arabia, Russia and other Opec+ producers have on market
Topic | Energy
