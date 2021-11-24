Police footage shows Brian Laundrie talking to an officer after his van was pulled over near the entrance to Arches National Park in Utah. Photo: Moab Police Department via AP
Slain US woman Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie ‘died by suicide’
- Laundrie had been the subject of a massive manhunt after Petito’s disappearance drew worldwide attention
- While he was a ‘person of interest’ in his fiancée’s death, the investigation into her killing has not concluded
Topic | Crime
