White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017. Photo: Reuters
White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

US white nationalists ordered to pay US$25 million for deadly Charlottesville violence

  • The organisers of the 2017 Unite the Right rally were found liable for injuries suffered by counterprotesters during the two days of demonstrations
  • A day after white nationalists marched with tiki torches, a Nazi sympathiser rammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing one woman

Topic |   Racism and prejudice
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:35am, 24 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017. Photo: Reuters
White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE