White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017. Photo: Reuters
US white nationalists ordered to pay US$25 million for deadly Charlottesville violence
- The organisers of the 2017 Unite the Right rally were found liable for injuries suffered by counterprotesters during the two days of demonstrations
- A day after white nationalists marched with tiki torches, a Nazi sympathiser rammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing one woman
