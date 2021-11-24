Community members mourn during a candle light vigil in Cutler Park on Monday after a car plowed through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Photo: Reuters
Wisconsin Christmas parade attack suspect Darrell Brooks charged as child’s death brings toll to 6

  • Bail was set at US$5 million; at the time he allegedly drove his SUV into the crowd, Brooks was out on an ‘inappropriately low’ US$1,000 bond over another case
  • Prosecutors said an eight-year-old boy had died, marking the first death of a child in the incident

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:36am, 24 Nov, 2021

