Apple released a fix in September for a weakness allowing NSO’s spyware to infect devices without users even clicking on a malicious link. Photo: AFP
Apple sues Israel’s NSO Group for targeting iPhones with Pegasus spyware

  • The Silicon Valley giant is seeking a permanent injunction to ban NSO Group from using any Apple software, services, or devices
  • Smartphones infected with Pegasus are essentially turned into pocket spying devices, allowing the user to read the target’s messages

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:22am, 24 Nov, 2021

