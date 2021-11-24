Apple released a fix in September for a weakness allowing NSO’s spyware to infect devices without users even clicking on a malicious link. Photo: AFP
Apple sues Israel’s NSO Group for targeting iPhones with Pegasus spyware
- The Silicon Valley giant is seeking a permanent injunction to ban NSO Group from using any Apple software, services, or devices
- Smartphones infected with Pegasus are essentially turned into pocket spying devices, allowing the user to read the target’s messages
