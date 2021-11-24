German Shepherd Gunther VI runs on the grounds of Madonna’s former mansion in Miami. Photo: AP
German Shepherd Gunther VI runs on the grounds of Madonna’s former mansion in Miami. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

No, Gunther the millionaire dog is not selling Madonna’s former mansion

  • AP erroneously reported that the German shepherd was selling the house it had bought from Madonna in 2000 for US$31.75 million
  • It later clarified that an Italian businessman used the dog as a publicity stunt to promote real estate sales and other projects

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:22pm, 24 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
German Shepherd Gunther VI runs on the grounds of Madonna’s former mansion in Miami. Photo: AP
German Shepherd Gunther VI runs on the grounds of Madonna’s former mansion in Miami. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE