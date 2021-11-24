German Shepherd Gunther VI runs on the grounds of Madonna’s former mansion in Miami. Photo: AP
No, Gunther the millionaire dog is not selling Madonna’s former mansion
- AP erroneously reported that the German shepherd was selling the house it had bought from Madonna in 2000 for US$31.75 million
- It later clarified that an Italian businessman used the dog as a publicity stunt to promote real estate sales and other projects
