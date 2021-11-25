JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at a Boston College Chief Executives Club lunch event on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon regrets joke about China’s Communist Party
- The chief executive had remarked in an interview that his Wall Street bank would last longer than the CCP
- US banks have identified China as a major growth opportunity, and executives normally go to great lengths to ensure that they do not upset Chinese authorities
Topic | JPMorgan Chase
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at a Boston College Chief Executives Club lunch event on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters