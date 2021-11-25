JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at a Boston College Chief Executives Club lunch event on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon regrets joke about China’s Communist Party

  • The chief executive had remarked in an interview that his Wall Street bank would last longer than the CCP
  • US banks have identified China as a major growth opportunity, and executives normally go to great lengths to ensure that they do not upset Chinese authorities

Reuters
Updated: 1:33am, 25 Nov, 2021

