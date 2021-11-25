A mural of Ahmaud Arbery is seen in May 2020 in Brunswick, Georgia, where the 25-year-old man was shot and killed in February. Photo: AP
All 3 defendants found guilty of murdering black man Ahmaud Arbery
- Greg and Travis McMichael grabbed guns and chased down the victim in a truck while William ‘Roddie’ Bryan joined the pursuit and recorded the fatal shooting
- The case has became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice in the US
Topic | Gun violence in the US
