People enter the Roswell UFO Spacewalk attraction during the UFO Festival in New Mexico in July. Photo: AFP
People enter the Roswell UFO Spacewalk attraction during the UFO Festival in New Mexico in July. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Pentagon creates new office to probe UFO reports

  • The move comes after broader investigations were unable to explain mysterious sightings near highly sensitive military areas
  • The US military is worried some of the unidentified aerial phenomena spotted by pilots may represent unknown technologies of strategic rivals

Topic |   UFOs and Extraterrestrial Life
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:05am, 25 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People enter the Roswell UFO Spacewalk attraction during the UFO Festival in New Mexico in July. Photo: AFP
People enter the Roswell UFO Spacewalk attraction during the UFO Festival in New Mexico in July. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE