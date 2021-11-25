People enter the Roswell UFO Spacewalk attraction during the UFO Festival in New Mexico in July. Photo: AFP
Pentagon creates new office to probe UFO reports
- The move comes after broader investigations were unable to explain mysterious sightings near highly sensitive military areas
- The US military is worried some of the unidentified aerial phenomena spotted by pilots may represent unknown technologies of strategic rivals
Topic | UFOs and Extraterrestrial Life
