The gray wolf OR-93, shown near Yosemite National Park in February, travelled from Oregon to Southern California in search of territory and female mates. Photo: Austin Smith/Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs via TNS
A rare gray wolf made an epic 1,500km trek across the US. Then a vehicle hit him
- No foul play was suspected in the death of the male known as OR-93, who had thrilled scientists as he journeyed from Oregon into California
- The wolf’s travels had taken him far south, to a region where his species had not been seen for more than 200 years
Topic | Animals
