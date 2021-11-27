Composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim speaks during a gathering at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, in April 2004. Photo: AP
Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim dead at 91

  • Known for hit musicals like West Side Story, Into the Woods and Sweeney Todd, the composer and lyricist died in his home on Friday
  • Sondheim learned the art of musical theatre when he was just a teenager from Oscar Hammerstein II and went on to mentor others, like Lin-Manuel Miranda

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:27am, 27 Nov, 2021

Composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim speaks during a gathering at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, in April 2004. Photo: AP
