Composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim speaks during a gathering at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, in April 2004. Photo: AP
Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim dead at 91
- Known for hit musicals like West Side Story, Into the Woods and Sweeney Todd, the composer and lyricist died in his home on Friday
- Sondheim learned the art of musical theatre when he was just a teenager from Oscar Hammerstein II and went on to mentor others, like Lin-Manuel Miranda
