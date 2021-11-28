Ghislaine MaxwelL, left, and Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: AFP / New York State Sex Offender Registry / Laura Cavanaugh
Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell goes on trial for sex crimes
- The British socialite is charged with recruiting and grooming underage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein
- Maxwell faces an effective life sentence if convicted in New York of sex trafficking minors for Epstein, her former lover who killed himself in prison over two years ago
Topic | United States
