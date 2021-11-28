Dr Anthony Fauci. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
Coronavirus: Omicron variant may already be in the US, Anthony Fauci says
- Omicron has been found in multiple countries, including Israel and Belgium. On Saturday, Britain confirmed two linked cases of the variant have been detected the UK
- South Africa’s health minister on Thursday announced the discovery of the variant, which appears to be spreading rapidly across parts of the country
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
