Dr Anthony Fauci. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
Dr Anthony Fauci. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: Omicron variant may already be in the US, Anthony Fauci says

  • Omicron has been found in multiple countries, including Israel and Belgium. On Saturday, Britain confirmed two linked cases of the variant have been detected the UK
  • South Africa’s health minister on Thursday announced the discovery of the variant, which appears to be spreading rapidly across parts of the country

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Tribune News ServiceAssociated Press
Tribune News Service and Associated Press

Updated: 5:19am, 28 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Dr Anthony Fauci. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
Dr Anthony Fauci. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE