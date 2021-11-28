An American Airlines plane takes to the skies. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
An American Airlines plane takes to the skies. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Stowaway from Guatemala survives flight to US hiding in plane’s landing gear

  • A social media video showed Miami airport crew finding the man, who had stowed away in the landing gear of an American Airlines flight for nearly three hours
  • More than two-thirds of people who have attempted to stow away on commercial aircraft die from injuries or exposure, according to the Federal Aviation Authority

Tribune News Service
Updated: 12:53pm, 28 Nov, 2021

