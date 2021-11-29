Fashion designer Virgil Abloh poses on the red carpet for the 2021 Met Gala in New York on September 13. Photo: EPA-EFE
Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s first black artistic director who brought the street to the catwalk, dies age 41
- Abloh died on Sunday with few aware that he had been battling a rare form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma, since 2019
- Abloh’s partnership with Kanye West catapulted him from the skate and DJ culture of Chicago to the heights of the fashion world
