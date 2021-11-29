Ghislaine Maxwell during a pre-trial hearing on charges of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City. Photo: Reuters
Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex crimes trial begins. Here’s what it may reveal
- The long-awaited trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell begins Monday in Manhattan
- Prosecutors allege Maxwell was a central figure in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crime enterprise
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
