Ghislaine Maxwell during a pre-trial hearing on charges of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City. Photo: Reuters
Ghislaine Maxwell during a pre-trial hearing on charges of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex crimes trial begins. Here’s what it may reveal

  • The long-awaited trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell begins Monday in Manhattan
  • Prosecutors allege Maxwell was a central figure in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crime enterprise

Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 12:37pm, 29 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ghislaine Maxwell during a pre-trial hearing on charges of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City. Photo: Reuters
Ghislaine Maxwell during a pre-trial hearing on charges of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE