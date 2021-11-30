Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies at a US Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on foreign influence operations on social media platforms on Capitol Hill in September 2018. Photo: Reuters
Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter CEO
- He will be replaced by Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal
- The move is effective immediately, though Dorsey will stay on the board of the social media company until his term expires in 2022, Twitter said in a statement
Topic | Twitter
