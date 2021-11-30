US President Joe Biden speaks on the Omicron variant at the White House on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Joe Biden cautions against ‘panic’ over Omicron coronavirus variant, urges boosters

  • The US president says his team does not believe new vaccines are needed, but is already working with Pfizer and Moderna on contingency plans
  • Biden will issue a new strategy later this week to combat a winter Covid-19 surge, but says the US will not implement further lockdowns or shutdowns

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:24am, 30 Nov, 2021

