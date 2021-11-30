A sketch depicts Ghislaine Maxwell sitting as the jurors are sworn in at the start of her sex trafficking trial in New York on Monday. Image: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters
Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein were ‘partners in crime’, court told as UK socialite’s trial begins
- With money and gifts, the duo enticed girls as young as 14 to engage in ‘so-called massages’ before they were sexually abused, the prosecutor says
- She says Maxwell made the teenagers feel safe, taking them on shopping trips and asking them about their lives, schools and families
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
