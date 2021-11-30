The Pentagon is seen in this aerial photo from the Air Force One in March 2018. Photo: Reuters
Pentagon releases few details after months-long review on global posture
- The review is an attempt to move away from how Trump made major decisions that affected the military and allies, often catching his own team by surprise
- The review did not lead to any major changes in the distribution of US troops around the world, an official said
Topic | Defence
