Then US President Donald Trump departs from the White House with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (left) to travel to North Carolina for an election rally in October 2020. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows cooperating with Capitol attack probe
- The decision to produce records and appear for a deposition has put off for now a threat from US lawmakers to hold the president’s former aide in contempt
- The agreement comes after long-time Trump ally Steve Bannon was charged for defying a subpoena by the investigation panel
Topic | US Politics
