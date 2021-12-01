Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug lord “El Chapo”, exits the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse in New York in February 2019. Photo: Reuters
Wife of Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ sentenced to three years in prison
- Emma Coronel Aispuro had pleaded guilty to helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire
- She also helped the drug kingpin escape from a Mexican jail via an underground tunnel in 2015
Topic | Drugs
Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug lord “El Chapo”, exits the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse in New York in February 2019. Photo: Reuters