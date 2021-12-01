Jeffrey Epstein’s former pilot Lawrence Visoski arrives for Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial in New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Jeffrey Epstein’s pilot recalls flying Prince Andrew, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton on private planes
- Lawrence Visoski, who worked for the late financier for nearly 30 years, was testifying at the sex trafficking trial of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell
- The pilot says he never saw any sexual activity on the planes, but the cockpit door was always closed in flight
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
