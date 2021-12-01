A parent hugs a child as others come to pick up students from a supermarket in Oxford, Michigan, after a shooting at a high school on Tuesday. Photo: Detroit Free Press via TNS
Student kills 3, wounds 6 in US school shooting

  • The 15-year-old suspect has been arrested, and authorities recovered a semi-automatic handgun and several clips
  • The teenager was not hurt when he was taken into custody, and refused to say how he got the firearm into the school

Updated: 6:19am, 1 Dec, 2021

