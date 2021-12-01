Experts say officials in Beijing are beginning to fear that the US sees Taiwan not just as an important trading partner but as a strategic asset that can be used to weaken China. Photo: Reuters
‘I’m not going to be bullied’ by China, says US lawmaker Elissa Slotkin after Taiwan visit
- The congresswoman says it is crucial that the US rallies allies to solve the semiconductor shortage and compete with the global superpower
- Slotkin says her office received a ‘blunt’ email from the Chinese embassy urging her not to visit Taiwan, but she and her colleagues decided to go anyway
