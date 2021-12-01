US President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn to depart the White House via Marine One. Photo: Xinhua
Biden administration’s new HIV/Aids strategy calls racism a ‘public health threat’
- Strategy released on World Aids Day is framework for US plans to shape policies, research, programmes and planning over the next three years
- Administration says ‘structural inequities have resulted in racial and ethnic health disparities that are severe, far-reaching, and unacceptable’
Topic | United States
US President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn to depart the White House via Marine One. Photo: Xinhua