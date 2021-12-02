US President Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential in Cleveland, Ohio, in September 2020. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus shortly before debate with Joe Biden, new book says
- Ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows says in his memoir that the president had a positive test and mild symptoms, but got a negative result from a second test
- Trump took this as ‘full permission’ to continue his schedule, including attending a campaign rally and the Biden debate three days later, the book says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
US President Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential in Cleveland, Ohio, in September 2020. Photo: AFP