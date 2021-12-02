Footage released on Monday shows the test launch of a Russian hypersonic missile in the White Sea. Photo: Russian defence ministry press service via AP
US turns focus to space as rivals China and Russia loom
- As the National Space Council meets for the first time, VP Kamala Harris will ask the body to develop and expand rules for responsible behaviour in space
- Recent hypersonic and anti-satellite weapons tests raise concerns over increasing competition from other superpowers and a possible arms race
Topic | Space
Footage released on Monday shows the test launch of a Russian hypersonic missile in the White Sea. Photo: Russian defence ministry press service via AP