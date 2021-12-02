The US has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as Omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples since early 2021. Photo: AP
The US has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as Omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples since early 2021. Photo: AP
US detects first case of Omicron coronavirus variant

  • Top disease expert Dr Fauci says the patient was a person in California who returned from South Africa on November 22
  • The patient was vaccinated but had not received a booster shot and was experiencing ‘mild symptoms’

Associated Press
Updated: 3:33am, 2 Dec, 2021

