The US has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as Omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples since early 2021. Photo: AP
US detects first case of Omicron coronavirus variant
- Top disease expert Dr Fauci says the patient was a person in California who returned from South Africa on November 22
- The patient was vaccinated but had not received a booster shot and was experiencing ‘mild symptoms’
