Actor Alec Baldwin (left) is interviewed by “Good Morning America” co-anchor George Stephanopoulos in an interview expected to air on Thursday. Photo: ABC News via AP
Alec Baldwin on fatal Rust shooting: ‘I didn’t pull the trigger’
- The US actor is giving his first full interview after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded on set in New Mexico
- Baldwin was holding a gun he was told was safe when it went off
Topic | Gun violence in the US
