The original “Swiss biologist” post was initially shared and liked by fake Facebook accounts and later forwarded by authentic users. Photo illustration: Reuters
Facebook removes Chinese network over fake ‘Swiss biologist’ coronavirus claims
- The ‘Wilson Edwards’ account had accused the US of interfering in the search for the origin of Covid-19, and was widely quoted by Chinese state media in July
- Facebook took down the account in August and has since removed 524 other accounts on its platform, 20 pages, four groups and 86 Instagram accounts
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
