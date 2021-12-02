A demonstrator holds a “Protect Roe v. Wade” sign outside the US Supreme Court on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
US Supreme Court appears likely to roll back abortion rights
- The 9 justices are hearing arguments over whether to uphold a Mississippi law that would ban the procedure after 15 weeks, with no exception for rape or incest
- At least 4 of the 6 conservative-leaning justices – including two nominated by Donald Trump – seemed receptive to overturning Roe v. Wade
Topic | Gender equality
