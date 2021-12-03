US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens to a question during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Photo: AP
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says cutting some tariffs on Chinese goods could ease price pressures
- Some of the Trump-era measures ‘create problems without having any real strategic justification’, she added
- Yellen said she does not currently have a visit to China on her agenda, but expects to continue to engage with her counterpart, Vice-Premier Liu He
