US President Joe Biden speaks about the Covid-19 Omicron variant during a visit to the National Institutes of Health in Maryland on Thursday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden opens winter battle against coronavirus as US sees more Omicron cases
- On top of a vaccine and testing push, all travellers to the US, regardless of nationality or vaccination status, must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test
- A man who visited New York for an anime convention and a Colorado woman who had returned from South Africa both tested positive for the new variant
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
