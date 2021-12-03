US President Joe Biden speaks about the Covid-19 Omicron variant during a visit to the National Institutes of Health in Maryland on Thursday. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden speaks about the Covid-19 Omicron variant during a visit to the National Institutes of Health in Maryland on Thursday. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden opens winter battle against coronavirus as US sees more Omicron cases

  • On top of a vaccine and testing push, all travellers to the US, regardless of nationality or vaccination status, must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test
  • A man who visited New York for an anime convention and a Colorado woman who had returned from South Africa both tested positive for the new variant

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:45am, 3 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden speaks about the Covid-19 Omicron variant during a visit to the National Institutes of Health in Maryland on Thursday. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden speaks about the Covid-19 Omicron variant during a visit to the National Institutes of Health in Maryland on Thursday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE