A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

US moves a step closer to delisting Chinese companies on American stock exchanges

  • The SEC is seeking a new law that mandates foreign companies open their books to US scrutiny or risk being kicked off the NYSE and Nasdaq
  • China and Hong Kong are the only two jurisdictions that refuse to allow the inspections despite Washington requiring them since 2002

Topic |   US-listed Chinese stocks
Bloomberg
Updated: 4:30am, 3 Dec, 2021

